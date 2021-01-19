CORBIN -- The Corbin Board of Education recognized their Difference Maker of the month during a special called meeting on Thursday night.
The Difference Maker award is presented to an educator who is making a difference in Corbin Independent Schools and who shares positive work with their schools and community. January's Difference Maker is Tyler Faulkner, a sixth grade math teacher at Corbin Middle School.
"We just wanted to take a moment and talk about instructionally some things that we've been able to see in classrooms," said Deputy Superintendent Cynthia Davis. "The district instructional team has been online and they have been visiting Google classrooms, kindergarten through twelfth grade. We knew virtual learning was going to create some difficulties and the amazing thing that we were able to see is that our teachers have risen to that challenge. So, through these virtual observations, we were seeing amazing teaching, we were seeing these wonderful teaching strategies being used, technology beyond things that we could have even imagined at this point, so we wanted to take a moment and recognize Tyler Faulkner as our Difference Maker for the month of January.
"Mr. Faulkner is a sixth grade math teacher at Corbin Middle School and through the virtual observations, we were able to see his use of the breakout rooms. What was so impressive with using these breakout rooms is it allowed the students in Mr. Faulkner's class to be able to work on their assignments or to be able to do pre-recorded lessons and that gave him the opportunity to be able to work with students one-on-one. He was able to deliver instruction, he was able to speak to students about their grade and the most important part is he was building relationships with these students, so that when they're able to come back it's really going to help with that transition."
Faulkner, who virtually attended Thursday night's meeting, thanked the board and those who chose him for the honor.
"We hear lots of negative things about this virtual learning but truly, I know that I have been able to connect with students that I may not have been able to reach if they were sitting in a classroom with 30 other of their peers," he said. "So, it's been awesome just to be able to connect and build relationships with all my students. And what's been really neat is this week, having those students coming back into our building and just seeing the response. They already felt comfortable just being in my room and having that conversation, so we were able to get more math done because we didn't have to learn about each other. They felt comfortable coming in, so that was really neat this week to see with those students coming in and just already having that relationship with them. It's just been a trying year for everybody, it's been a hard year for everybody but I truly feel like with this virtual component and utilizing those breakout rooms, it has been a game changer for me even moving forward past the COVID season, being able to utilize this in some capacity every year just to be able to build that relationship with the students when they're not even in my classroom."
The board was also updated on things going on in the district by the district's instructional team, including an update on how virtual and hybrid learning is going.
Superintendent Dave Cox informed the board of a state-wide initiative that the district is participating in, Telling Our Story Kentucky, during Thursday night's special called meeting.
"All districts are going to be providing to KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) and KDE will be sharing these stories of success," Cox said. "It may be anything from a peer mentoring program to your individual teachers that are doing something like Tyler (Faulkner) was talking about. There's going to be a repository where we can go in and look at all those. I'm really looking forward to seeing 171 other districts on a monthly or bi-monthly basis and seeing what their best stories are. It's going to create some excitement and publicity for our publics schools. If we don't tell our own story, someone will tell it for us, so I think this is a really good opportunity."
On Thursday, the board also approved that the district move forward with applying for a $625,000 Mental Health Awareness Training grant that will provide mental health awareness training to all school staff.
"This is learning how to identify triggers within our person, changes in their normal behavior, changes in their demeanor in the classroom," said board chair Kim Croley.
