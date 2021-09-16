CORBIN—Just over a week after posting a video urging community members to do their part in helping combat the surge in COVID-19 cases sweeping the area, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus posted a second video to Facebook—this time, thanking community members for getting vaccinated.
Last week, Razmus posted a video to Facebook asking that community members get their vaccine as COVID-19 cases continued to climb.
“I just wanted to take a moment to reach out to the community to talk about something that is very, very serious in our community right now,” Razmus said in a video posted to Facebook on September 8. “The COVID Delta variant has run rampant and it is getting very, very serious at our hospital right now. They are completely overrun, overwhelmed, overworked. They are trying to save as many people as they can but things are dire, especially for the unvaccinated.”
Then, on Thursday afternoon, the mayor posted another video saying she has seen some progress in the community.
Despite Whitley County being number one in the state for incidence rate two days in a row, Razmus said that vaccination rates are slowly increasing in the county. As of Wednesday, Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein reported that 35.9 percent of Whitley Countians were fully vaccinated.
“Even though our hospital is continuing to be in terrible shape right now—we have the National Guard there and I heard a doctor say it kind of looks like a scene from a ‘M*A*S*H’ episode, but because it is so serious right now with being overrun, the good news is that they’ve gone from a few weeks ago of 15 to 20 COVID shots a day up to over 100 a day and that means that people in the area are starting to take this seriously and starting to take their personal health in their own hands and decided to get vaccinated,” she said. “I’m so thankful for that and that makes me feel like that we’re going to be able to get behind this soon and I’m just so appreciative of those who have made the decision.”
Razmus said it is important that Whitley Countians continue to get vaccinated in order for hospital staff to focus on those who are severely ill in the hospital already.
To find a vaccine nearest you, visit http://ed.gr/dml7p, call 1-800-232-0233 or text your zip to 438829.
