LEXINGTON – The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus with a Level II Excellence in City Governance award.
KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“The City Officials Training Center has provided information and guidance for thousands of city officials and employees, and we are honored to include the City of Corbin,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “Congratulations to Mayor Razmus for her dedication and hard work in the program.”
The Level II Excellence in City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 60 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.
