Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus threw out the first pitch of Corbin’s home game against Pulaski County. Razmus took a picture with Redhound catcher Cameron Combs after hurling the first pitch across home plate. | Photos by Darrin Spencer
Corbin Mayor Razmus throws out first pitch
