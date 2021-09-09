CORBIN—“I just don’t want to lose any more people in our community.”
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Corbin area, Mayor Suzie Razmus felt it necessary to post a video to Facebook on Wednesday asking that community members do their part in helping to combat this virus.
“I just wanted to take a moment to reach out to the community to talk about something that is very, very serious in our community right now,” Razmus said. “The COVID Delta variant has run rampant and it is getting very, very serious at our hospital right now. They are completely overrun, overwhelmed, overworked. They are trying to save as many people as they can but things are dire, especially for the unvaccinated.”
The Whitley County Health Department reported 91 new positive cases on Wednesday evening, including 11 kids, with 703 active cases in the county.
Razmus urged community members to wear masks and socially distance, particularly those who are unvaccinated. On Tuesday, the health department reported that 35.3 percent of people in Whitley County have been vaccinated.
Razmus said that the next two weeks are crucial for the community.
“Please do your part,” she said. “This is a public health crisis like we’ve never seen, so please, please help your community and get vaccinated and please pray for our hospital.”
To find a vaccine nearest you, visit http://ed.gr/dml7p, call 1-800-232-0233 or text your zip to 438829.
