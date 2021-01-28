Matt Grammer’s life growing up in Corbin involved constantly getting into trouble, running with the wrong crowd, and having little interest in school. Nearly two decades later, Grammer has learned from those early mistakes and owns a business that in 2018, was named the 92nd fastest growing private company in the country.
Grammer started Kentucky Counseling Center in August of 2014. At first, the company was just him seeing clients as a therapist. Within six months, Grammer says he was able to hire somebody else, and shortly thereafter his company was hiring two to three people a week.
Grammer said that not only does Kentucky Counseling Center offer counseling services for kids and adults, but that they also have psychiatric nurse practitioners who prescribe medication, and provide targeted case management. They also accept medicaid unlike some other mental healthcare facilities.
Kentucky Counseling Center now employs approximately 130 people, and has 11 offices around the state.
Grammer said he hopes his story can help motivate young Corbin residents who may face similar situations he did while growing up.
“It’s real easy for folks to get content with how things are, whether it’s poverty, or absentee parents, drug abuse, all of the things that are really rampant in southeastern Kentucky and the nation, but it’s real easy to accept that as, ‘these are the cards I’ve been dealt, and there’s nothing I can do about it,’” he later added. “What I want to be able to communicate is, there is more to it. There’s a lot more to it. We all have the power to change the hand that we’re dealt."
Grammer and his family moved from Alabama to Corbin when he was 8 years old. And while he says his parents were always there for him, he felt like he grew up with little consequences for his actions, like his disinterest in school.
“It was kind of unbelievable that I was just passed through every grade,” Grammer said. “I gave zero effort in school because I think I was just more interested in being a class clown, getting in trouble. I think at one time I had like 40 days of in-school suspension in middle school. I’m pretty sure I set some kind of record for Saturday detentions and in-school suspensions,” he added while laughing.
Grammer recalled his senior classmates taking turns to meet with the school’s guidance counselor to discuss future college plans. However, he says that when he entered the guidance counselor’s office, the meeting was brief, as she told him, he wasn’t college material. He said that interaction with his guidance counselor messed with his head at the time and shook his confidence.
“I was like well, ‘education is not for me.’ I just got in trouble, partied a lot, ran with the wrong crowds like a lot of people,” he said.
Despite what his guidance counselor had told him, following a short sting in the Navy, Grammer enrolled at what was then Lexington Community College, now known as Bluegrass Community and Technical College, for two years before transferring to Eastern Kentucky University.
Grammer was the first in his family to go to college.
“I have two older brothers. I think one dropped out in eighth grade. The other got kicked out his junior year of high school. My mom graduated high school, but my dad he dropped out of school in eighth grade,” he explained.
Grammer worked in the restaurant and bar industry to help pay his way through college. After switching majors, and finally deciding what he wanted to study, Grammer got a job helping at Lexington’s Eastern State Hospital, the second oldest psychiatric hospital in the country.
Grammer said he chose this path for himself because he wanted to learn more about his father, who had battled mental illness and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
“I really found my calling when I started thinking about my dad’s mental health. I wanted to learn more about that. I started to see how that kind of shaped me and my family,” he said. “I wanted to immerse myself in severe mental illness to learn more about my dad. I loved that work.”
Grammer then went on to earn a master’s degree in mental health counseling. He also earned a master’s degree in school guidance counseling, as a way of proving his high school guidance counselor wrong.
“It’s real easy to make one bad decision that can just change the whole course of your life. I guess I got lucky to use that guidance counselor’s lack of motivation and my stubbornness, to say, ‘no, I’m going to take control here’," he said.
Grammer continued his work at Eastern State Hospital working with teens and young adults. He then met and married his wife in 2013. Shortly after though, Grammer said his mother passed away. He started his own company just four days later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.