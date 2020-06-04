CORBIN — One local man walked the streets of downtown Corbin on Tuesday holding a variety of signs, helping to spread a message of change and doing his part to raise awareness.
Quentin Widner, 25, of Corbin, said he’s tired of watching innocent people being murdered both in Kentucky and across the United States.
Widner, who has lived in Corbin nearly all his life, walked up and down the downtown streets with a hope that the violence would stop. He said he believes officers in law enforcement should not only have entry mental health evaluations but routine evaluations as well. He’s advocating for change.
Widner and Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick shared a friendly conversation Tuesday just outside Central Baptist Church in downtown.
“He was super nice,” said Widner. “He wanted to shake my hand.”
Hedrick said when he saw Widner he thought as law enforcement, it was important to stop, interact and introduce himself.
“It’s important to be accessible to the people,” said Hedrick. “To let him know we support him. If he needs anything from us, to call. We had a good conversation about world events. We both had similar feelings. The world needs to unite. We can’t have division and move forward.”
Widner was hoping for others to join him Tuesday morning with signs but he continued even as no others showed.
Walking the streets Widner was offered some infamous hand gestures and swear words and a few honks and cheers as well.
Widner said he is against rioting but just hoped to raise awareness in his community.
