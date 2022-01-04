CORBIN — While many were putting the finishing touches on their New Year’s Eve plans, one Corbin man ended 2021 determined to make next year a little cleaner, a little brighter.
David Smith of Corbin spent Thursday and Friday picking up trash scattered all along the sides of KY 770. This stretch of road is located in between Corbin and Keavy and is heavily traveled. Smith is a motorist who simply got tired of seeing his land covered in litter, tormented each day as he drove by and decided to do something about it.
On Thursday Smith picked up enough trash to fill 15 black garbage bags. He returned Friday and gathered more bags full of litter. Friday’s loot filled up the back of his red pick-up truck.
When asked, Smith said he’s passionate about removing the litter for both local tourism reasons as well as environmental concerns. In fact, he’s picked up roadway litter at least two other times.
While the Times-Tribune was talking with Smith, a vehicle came to a stop on the side of the road where he was picking up litter. A woman got out and expressed her thanks for his initiative and hard work, adding she’d like to join his efforts if he was to do it again.
Smith said this is just one way he hoped to start the new year off right.
“If they see me picking it up, maybe they won’t throw it out the window,” said Smith.
Along with the KY 770 stretch, Smith has also collected trash from a few other places in the Tri-County, one being an area around the Laurel River Lake. He has found a variety of items including a debit card that was still good. He said he reached out to the owner in hopes to return it.
