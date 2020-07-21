WHITLEY COUNTY - A Corbin man who pleaded guilty in multiple cases of burglary was sentenced to serve eight years Monday in Whitley Circuit Court.
Michael Alan Felix Jr., 39, was sentenced for three cases Monday.
In the first case, Felix was charged with one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of receiving stolen property under $10,000.
In the second case Felix only faced one charge of burglary in the third-degree.
In the third case, Felix was facing one count of theft by unlawful taking, third-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.
Felix’s sentence was part of a plea deal. For his plea, Felix was sentenced to five years to serve for the first case, five concurrent years for the second case, and three consecutive years for the third case for a total of eight years.
The cases were the result of a string of burglaries that took place last summer in the Woodbine area, Bee Creek and the northern part of Whitley County.
Thomas Earl Reynolds III was expected to be in court, but was rescheduled to appear July 30 after the court and Laurel County Detention Center were unable to connect virtually during Monday’s session. Reynolds was expected in court for a jury trial status hearing and motion hour.
Reynolds is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, a second count of first-degree wanton endangerment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, receiving a stolen firearm, first-degree fleeing or evading police and operating a motorvehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
James D. Gipson, Matthew Goins and Richard E. Fuston were in court virtually from the Whitley County Detention Center. All three are expected back in court Aug. 27.
Gipson is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
Goins is charged with first-degree assault.
Fuston is charged with second-degree assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.