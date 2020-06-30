WHITLEY COUNTY — A Corbin man facing multiple burglary-related charges pleaded guilty in Whitley County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Michael Felix, 38, was facing charges on three separate cases for a string of burglaries that took place last summer. When Knox County deputies first encountered Felix, they say he fled law enforcement and was on the run for nearly two weeks. He was eventually captured and arrested in August of last year.
“Mr. Felix has committed many thefts in the Woodbine area, and even some out in Bee Creek, and the northern part of the county,” explained Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nick Wilson.
Felix had three separate cases against him for his string of robberies. In the first case, Felix was charged with one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of receiving stolen property under $10,000.
In the second case Felix only faced one charge of burglary in the third-degree.
In the third case, Felix was facing one count of theft by unlawful taking, third-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.
“These are just the cases that we had enough to indict him on,” Wilson admitted. “There are always thefts that go unsolved, and there’s always suspects in those that you don’t have proof to indict on those.”
For his plea, Felix will be sentenced to five years to serve for the first case, five concurrent years for the second case, and three consecutive years for the third case for a total of eight years.
“Once we were able to have three indictments on him, we made it a priority to see justice be served,” noted Wilson. “We wanted to make sure that he would serve time in prison for stealing from so many different people.”
Felix is scheduled to be back in court for formal sentencing on July 20.
