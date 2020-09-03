CORBIN — Zack Horvath is a freshman studying criminal justice at Eastern Kentucky University with dreams of enlisting in the United States Coast Guard, and eventually working as a federal or state police officer.
Horvath, a former Corbin football player and member of the Redhound track team, has run multiple 5K’s in the past, but on Friday morning, he is setting out on a personal mission to run 100+ miles.
“I’m always about pushing myself beyond my limits, challenging my limits,” Horvath told the Times-Tribune. “I look at it as a personal test. If I can make myself better, I can make those around me better.”
The idea for Horvath’s 100-mile trek came to him after the Ironman competition he signed up for was postponed due to the coronavirus.
“I kind of chose this ultra marathon, because I felt like I put in all this training for this Ironman this month, and it got pushed back, and I felt like I owed it to all those people that supported me during this training,” he said.
Horvath said after the Ironman competition that would have seen him swim 1.2 miles, bike for 56 miles, and run 13.2 miles was canceled, he and his family sat down to begin researching ultramarathons. An ultramarathon is typically a footrace that traditionally measures anywhere from 35 miles to 100 miles.
“I like a challenge, like I want to challenge my limits,” noted Horvath. “I was really looking for something that I can prove to myself that we’re only set by the limits we put on ourselves. So I saw this ultramarathon, and it’s something that makes you really have to dig deep.”
Horvath won’t be competing against anybody Friday, but he says that he will have some friends who will tag along with him throughout his run to help ensure that he is healthy and that he gets the nutrients he needs while running.
Horvath’s route will begin at his Tattersall home in Corbin at around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, and will see him run through the Cumberland Falls area, Whitley City, Williamsburg, Bee Creek, Keavy, and other surrounding communities before circling back around and eventually finishing at Sanders Park in downtown Corbin.
He says his hopes are that the entire run will take him around 24-36 hours, as he plans to run throughout the overnight hours into Saturday morning.
Horvath had been training for the aforementioned Ironman competition since early November of last year, but says he has never ran anywhere near 100 miles before. During training, Horvath says he has been paying close attention to his body.
“Through the training I’ve really been paying attention to signs, you know like when I need to slow up the pace or increase the pace, how much I can give and stuff like that,” he said.
Horvath says he has received incredible support from his friends and family in preparation for his personal ultramarathon.
He says that he has plans on running future marathons, like the upcoming Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, but would think about that more in the future, as he has been solely focused on preparing on his 100-mile journey.
“I just like being able to show to people that we’re only limited by the limits we put on ourselves,” Horvath said on why he is running such a long distance. “We can do extraordinary things when we set our minds to it. When we really put our minds to it, the impossible turns into the possible, and that’s what I’m trying to show throughout this run.”
Horvath’s progress throughout the day will be tracked and updated on his Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.