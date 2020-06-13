FRANKFORT -- The Historical Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis from the Rotunda in the state capitol building Friday.
A special meeting of the Historic Properties Advisory Commission was called pursuant to a request by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The Historic Properties Advisory Commission followed the recommendation of Carol Mitchell, the state curator, who said, "I believe the Commonwealth and its citizens would best be served by removing the Jefferson Davis statue from the new state capitol rotunda and relocating it to a location where it can be placed in the appropriate historical context. I believe the most appropriate location for the statue would be the historical site of Jefferson Davis' birthplace."
"Many people assume the statue of Jefferson Davis was a product of his time. That is false," said Cathy Thomas. "The real history of the statue is that it was placed in our rotunda during the Jim Crow era, about 80 years after the Civil War ended. Its purpose was clear in the 1930s as it is today, the statue was placed to reaffirm the legacy of white supremacy, aka the confederacy."
Several of the commissioners spoke in support of the removal prior to the vote.
Angela Lampe said, "It does need to be removed from our state capitol. It is not representative of all of our commonwealth."
Jon Park was uncertain about how to vote saying that "I am torn."
"I am slightly concerned here because we begin to open a Pandora's box," said Park. "I realize that is not the place for it. It should have never been put there in the first place."
"There are other statues in that capitol, and if we open this discussion, are we prepared to have the discussions about those other statues that are in there as well that have some other history as well," said Park. "Where do we end this at?"
Craig Potts said that in 2015, it was decided that the Rotunda would be used as an educational space. The commission believed it could portray the history of Davis within the Rotunda, but have since found that they are unable to do so in the completeness that is required.
"When I see the Jefferson Davis statue in the state capitol, in my state capitol, and knowing our history, I can't find a lot of reasons to honor this man in that way," said Thomas.
"The Governor's office called me the day before yesterday asking my sentiments on it and my sentiments haven't ever changed," said Brandon Wilson. "I came on this board with the intent to protect history. I didn't come on the board to remove history; I don't agree with it at all."
"I understand that it is tough history," said Wilson. "But that is the thing with the United States, we all have tough history."
"I think it is a cultural movement trying to suppress other history," said Wilson. "Our history is our history."
"We are on a slippery slope," said Wilson. "I believe Governor Beshear is politicizing this as a weapon. Using our board as a weapon to get an agenda over."
Wilson recommended that all statues should be removed from the Rotunda and capitol building because they will always be divisive.
Wilson was the only individual to vote against the removal of the statue.
A group of individuals gathered at the capitol Friday to rally against the removal of the statue.
"It was put there by Kentucky citizens. It wasn't put there by the government. It was actually paid for by citizens of the state. I don't think a governor should be allowed to tell people that it should be taken out," said Bubba Hall, an organizer of the rally.
"We are going up there to let people know that our voices are going to be heard and we don't want it taken out," said Hall before the rally.
Hall said the rally was the result of a Facebook group started by Hall called Rally to Support Southern Heritage. He said the group only had about 25 people in attendance.
While the rally was peaceful, he said some individuals came to directly oppose the group. Despite the opposition, Hall said the group was able to talk to 30 or 40 individuals who were visiting the capitol and explained their views to the visitors.
The group was still rallying when the commission voted to remove the statue.
"The governor pretty much knew they were going to move it yesterday," said Hall. He said he spoke with individuals at the capitol who told him the equipment to remove the statue arrived yesterday and floor supports had already been placed in the basement, to support the statue while it was being moved, prior to the vote Friday.
"We didn't hear about it until about 2:00, you know it kind of got everyone a little down," said Hall. "It is always heartbreaking when you lose the fight you are fighting."
Members of the Historic Properties Advisory Commission include:
- Britainy Beshear, first lady of Kentucky
- Stephen L. Collins, chairperson
- Carol J. Mitchell, director of historic properties
- Craig Potts, executive director of the Kentucky Heritage Council
- Ann Evans, executive director of the Governor's Mansion
- Scott Alvey
- John E. Park
- Brandon Todd Wilson
- Marion C. Forcht
- Thomas Stephens
- Cathy Laverne Thomas
- Samuel Craig Devine
- Angel Rowlett Lampe
- Darren J. Taylor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.