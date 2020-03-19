Corbin man indicted on charges related to police chase

WHITLEY COUNTY — A Corbin man has been indicted on multiple charges by the Whitley County grand jury after he attempted to flee Corbin City Police last month.
On Feb. 15, Corbin Police Officer Justin Walker conducted a traffic stop on Roger Walters, 32, of Corbin.
According to the Corbin City Police, Walters had an active indictment warrant and child support warrant against him. When Officer Walker attempted to remove Walters from his vehicle, Corbin City Police say Walters put his vehicle in gear and sped off.
Corbin City Police say a vehicle pursuit then ensued, and Walters eventually jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot.
After investigating, it was learned by officers that Walters was staying at a family member's house on Bee Creek.
Walters was arrested and indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police.
The grand jury also returned on Monday two indictments against a Corbin woman accused of making false statements to fraudulently receive government assistance.
Jessica Knuckles, 43, of Corbin, was indicted on two counts of false statement/misrepresentation to obtain benefits.
According to the indictments, from around Oct. 1, 2015 through Dec. 28, 2019, Knuckles is accused of making false statements or misrepresenting facts affecting eligibility for SNAP benefits and thereby fraudulently obtaining $12,945 of SNAP benefits.
The indictments also charge that from Oct. 1, 2015 through Sept. 30, 2018, Knuckles made a false statement or misrepresentation of facts affecting eligibility for Medicaid benefits and thereby fraudulently obtaining $48,387 in Medicaid benefits.
Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:
- Robert Llwellyn, 40, Williamsburg: Failure to comply with sex offender registration.
- Karen Davis, 32, Sevierville, Tennessee: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense, and theft of identity.
- Allen Emmet, 32, Corbin: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree promoting contraband.
- Roy Sumner, 33, Williamsburg: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoke or suspended.
- Latoya French, 38, Park Forest, Illinois: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more.
- Jeffrey Gray, 32, Rockholds: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense.
- Tommy McCulley, 58, Williamsburg: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense.
- Ben Partin, 44, Williamsburg: First-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police.
- Amy Bays, 37, address unknown: First-degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Wendell Hunter, 54, address unknown: First-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoke or suspended second offense.
- Cody Collett, 22, Rockholds: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense, tampering with physical evidence.
- Halie Collett, 22, Woodbine: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence.
- Phillip Brittian, 55, Williamsburg: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense, tampering with physical evidence.
- Charles Haynes, 51, Williamsburg: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense.
- Joshua Farrow, 34, Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more, second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband, third-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Joshua Hollingshead, 32, Rockholds: Resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief, third terroristic threatening, second-degree assault, alcohol intoxication.
- Ryan Houston, 33, Rockwood, Tennessee: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense, giving a police officer false information.
- Michael Ayers, 28, Clinton, Tennessee: Two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.
- Nathan Waller, 48, Newcomb, Tennessee: Two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.
- Aaron Caldwell, 34, Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value $500 or more.
