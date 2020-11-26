WHITLEY COUNTY - A Corbin man was recently indicted on charges of burglary, strangulation and assault by a Whitley County grand jury.
Robbie Hill, 47, was charged with the aforementioned charges for an incident that occurred on July 18.
According to the indictment, Hill unlawfully entered the residence of the victim and strangled the victim until the victim lost consciousness. The indictment also states Hill hit the victim causing physical injury.
Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:
- Timothy Kersey, 41, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree second offense.
- Jennifer Chatham, 35, of Rockhold: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense, trafficking in marijuana of less than eight ounces first offense, wanton endangerment in the second degree.
- Brandon Frederick, 33, of Rockhold: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense, trafficking in marijuana of less than eight ounces first offense, wanton endangerment in the second degree, failure to comply with sex offender registration.
- Devon Russell, 27, of Detroit, Michigan: Receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more.
- Elizabeth McGhee, 33, of Jellico, Tennessee: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possessing for sale of transfer a simulated drug, possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia firs offense.
- Misty Justice, 42, of Williamsburg: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense.
- Danny Davis, 53, of Williamsburg: Tampering with physical evidence.
- Ward Davis, 52, of Williamsburg: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or conviction.
