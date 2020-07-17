WHITLEY COUNTY - A Corbin man arrested for first-degree sexual abuse appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.
David William Mansfield, 20, was arrested March 27 during the execution of a complaint warrant.
According to the warrant, Trooper Dackery Larkey with Kentucky State Police Post 11 stated that on or about Jan. 4 Mansfield entered the residence where two female juveniles were having a sleepover.
According to the warrant, Mansfield "digitally penetrated" the victim while sitting on a sofa underneath a blanket. The victim made a statement to this fact.
Mansfield made a statement to the trooper that he uses the alias "Clyde". Mansfield used the alias to befriend the juveniles.
During Whitley County District Court Monday, his attorney waived the preliminary hearing and the case will go to the grand jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.