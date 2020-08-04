KNOX COUNTY - A Corbin man facing nine counts of sexual abuse charges towards a minor has had the date of his jury trial in Knox County Circuit Court pushed back.
On Friday morning, the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney entered a motion to allow for a continuance in the case of Carl Wayne Weddle.
Weddle’s attorney had no objection to the motion and thus it was sustained by the court.
The new date for Weddle’s jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 13, with two additional pretrial conferences scheduled for Sept. 25 and Sept. 30.
Judge Gregory Lay made mention that a final pretrial conference would have to be scheduled no later than four days from the jury trial, but said that date would be scheduled during one of the aforementioned already scheduled dates.
Weddle was indicted on nine charges by a Knox County grand jury in November 2019 for incidents that took place between January 2017 and December 31, 2017 involving a minor.
Counts one, four and seven charge Weddle with first-degree rape by engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12 years, through forcible compulsion.
Counts two, five and eight charge Weddle with first-degree sodomy by engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with the victim through the use of forcible compulsion on a child under the age of 12 years old.
Counts three, six and nine charge Weddle with first-degree sexual abuse by subjecting a child less than 12 years of age to sexual contact through the use of forcible compulsion.
Weddle is currently being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
