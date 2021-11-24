Corbin man facing rape, sodomy charges

LAUREL COUNTY — A Corbin man was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office Detective Robert Reed arrested Chris Henry, age 22, at approximately 3:21 a.m. after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office received information about a possible rape of an underage female that occurred on Monday night. The arrest was made on American Greeting Card Road in southern Laurel County.
According to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, an investigation determined that allegedly Henry subjected an underage female to sexual contact.
Henry was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center with a $100,000 and a court date pending as of press time Tuesday.
Assisting on the investigation and arrest for the Sheriff's office were: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Dustin Saylor, and Deputy James Sizemore.
