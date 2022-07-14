LAUREL — A Corbin man is facing an officer assault charge among several other charges in Laurel County.
Paris Drummonds, 51, was arrested at approximately 9:44 a.m. Sunday morning on charges of second-degree assault on a police officer; resisting arrest; third-degree criminal mischief; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree criminal trespassing; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.
A press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported that Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Josh Velasco, and Deputy Brent France arrested Drummonds off Level Green Road after the deputies were dispatched for a complaint over a male subject trespassing at a Level Green Road residence.
Upon arrival, Deputies Houston and Velasco noted a maroon-colored SUV blocking the road with a man who appeared to be passed out at the wheel with the engine still running.
According to the release, the man revved the engine as the deputies approached him as if to strike them or perhaps flee the scene. The deputies were able to turn off the vehicle at which point the suspect became combative and, according the LCSO, even tried to bite Dep. Houston.
Dep. France arrived to assist at the scene, with the suspect attempting to kick him before the deputies were ultimately able to place the him in the patrol car.
At press time, Drummonds remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.