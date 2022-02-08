Corbin man facing kidnapping charges has trial delayed to April

LONDON -- A Corbin man accused of attempting to kidnap and then offering $1,000 for a toddler in 2021 is scheduled to stand trial in federal court in April following a federal judge granting his motion for a continuance.
Ronnie Helton, 74, was scheduled to stand trial in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Kentucky starting February 1, but filed a motion in December requesting the trial be delayed. Prior to having lawyers file the motion on his behalf, Helton was sent to Miami to undergo a competency evaluation at Federal Detention Center, Miami (FDC Miami).
In the motion, defense lawyers for Helton state that at that time the evaluation was not yet completed and asked that the court allow a continuance of 60 days "so that the evaluator may complete her report, and to allow counsel an opportunity to review said report and prepare for the competency hearing," reads the motion. Helton's lawyers said they had also been in contact with prosecutors, who did not oppose the motion.
As mentioned before, the court granted Helton's motion and rescheduled his trial for April 5. The court also ordered that his evaluation be presented to the court on January 4, but a positive COVID case within staff at FDC Miami forced the court to push that date back to January 18. A telephonic conference between the court and counselors was then scheduled for January 21 to discuss the status of the case.
According to court records, during the Jan. 21 hearing, the court reported that the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) confirmed Helton had suffered a severe stroke at the end of November 2021 while at FMC-Miami. As a result, court records state Helton is unable to be transported back to Laurel County at this time.
Helton is reported due to be transferred to a USMS contract hospital in South Carolina, but the transfer has been delayed due to COVID, reads an order filed after the Jan. 21 meeting. The order goes on to direct defense counsel to file a written status report every two weeks beginning early February.
Helton was indicted by a federal grand jury in April of last year. The indictment against him states Helton attempted "to kidnap, abduct, seize, confine, and carry away another person" for the purpose of assault using a means of interstate commerce.
Helton was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor and promoting human trafficking of a victim under 18 years of age after the Corbin Police Department were called to a residence on Gordon Hill Pike on the evening of April 7, 2021.
Kristy Baker, the child's grandmother, reported to police that a male subject, later identified as Helton, walked over to where her 3-year-old grandchild was playing on a trailer and began attempting to assist him to the other side of the fence by holding his hand and leading him to where the trailer sloped higher up on the fence.
Baker told police that when she began to yell at Helton, he released the child who then ran to her.
According to the arrest citation, Helton walked into the family's yard as the child ran from Baker to her boyfriend, Tony Goodwin, who was coming from around the back of the house.
"Goodwin reported that the 3-year-old clinched his leg and hid behind him," the arrest citation read. Goodwin then reported that Helton offered $1,000 for the child.
After Goodwin yelled for the man to leave, Helton went back across the road to where his vehicle was parked and left, the arrest citation states.
Baker was able to give police a license plate number along with a description of the vehicle and suspect, who was later located at an apartment on American Greeting Card Road where he was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.