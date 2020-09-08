CORBIN — “It’s a pretty intense soreness, if I’m being honest,” said a tired Zack Horvath the morning after he finished an ultramarathon that saw him run over 100 miles. “But it feels good to finally be done and being able to see everything that doing this has caused.”
Horvath was originally signed up to compete in an Ironman competition later this month, but after the event was canceled due to the coronavirus, Horvath set a challenge for himself to complete a personal ultramarathon.
After setting off from his home in Tattersall before sunrise Friday morning, Horvath ran approximately 154,550 steps in 26 hours, 35 minutes, and 16 seconds. In total, it took him 34 hours, 10 minutes, and four seconds to run 102.69 miles, less than a one mile difference than the distance between Williamsburg and Lexington.
“First and foremost, I have to give all of the glory to the Lord,” Horvath told the Times-Tribune. “Without Him, none of that would have been possible. And I have to give thanks to my family, friends, and especially the community for all of the support. That really went a long way in making me finish.”
Horvath said it was inspiring to him to see people throughout the different communities he ran through honk their car horns and cheer him on from the side of the road in support.
“It was kind of cool going through different counties and people recognizing you and understanding what you’re doing. It was really eye opening how much this story has touched a lot of people,” he explained.
The support he received from others went a long way in keeping Horvath motivated. He was also helped out by his friends and family who joined him throughout his journey.
Horvath said his father, Nicholas, followed behind him the whole time in their family’s vehicle with the hazard lights on waving other motorists by. Nicholas also kept a steady supply of protein bars, pickles, bananas, Gatorade chews, Powerade, and water on hand for Zack.
Horvath says that he listened to his body while on the course as he ate and drank when he needed to, and that he didn’t have specific points in which he would take a break.
“I tried to take out as many chunks as I could at a time,” he explained. “Because whenever you stop and are doing that, your body is locking up, so it was really try to keep moving, try to keep moving, try to keep moving.”
Horvath said having his father with him gave him the confidence and peace of mind that he could finish his personal goal, and that his older brother even stopped by and ran a few miles with him. He says having those mental distractions also played a huge part in helping him ignore the pain and exhaustion.
“I told them before this, there are going to be times when I’m out here on this course running and I’m going to say, ‘hey, I want to throw in the towel,’” Horvath said about his family. “But I told them, ‘don’t let me, because that’s not me.’ Because this race, it takes you to crazy places,” he continued. “You’ve got 100 miles, just you in your head, but having those constant reminders that I’ve got people counting on me and myself, my personal goals. I know my body can do this. The pain now isn’t going to last forever. Once I cross that finish line, it’ll recover. So I just had to go through those tough times to get to the good times.”
It was around halfway through, about mile 50 in, when Horvath says he started feeling the brunt of the fatigue.
“When it hit 50 is when you’re really like, ‘man I just put in 50 miles.’ It was like, ‘I can call it a day here,’ but you know, there was just something about getting to 100,” noted Horvath. “With all the support, I was counting on myself and I had a lot of other people counting on me, so that kind of really pushed me to the finish line and really made me dig deep.”
In total Horvath slept around 45 minutes during the entire time he was out on the course.
“It was like a blink of an eye,” he said on his nap. “I closed my eyes and I was right back up. I was stiff as a board.”
Running a course like the one Horvath took in southeast Kentucky can prove to be difficult for even the most seasoned runner, as the changes in elevation can cause one to exert more energy than running on a flat, even path.
“It made me dig deep,” he said on the change in elevation. “We came off the Falls, and the whole time we were like, ‘Whitley City, it should be flat and you can get your legs back from running up the Falls.’ It was just as hilly,” he recalled. “Then we were like, ‘well [highway] 92 might be.’ Nope, just as hilly. So we had hills at just about every turn we took.”
Horvath also had to battle against the elements as our region saw scattered pockets of heavy rainfall Friday.
“In the moment it felt amazing, because you know it was like, ‘oh thank goodness,’” he said on running in the rain. “After it stopped I was like, ‘I am soaked.’”
Horvath said he ran in mostly the same outfit for the duration of his personal marathon, but did change his socks every so often.
The path Horvath took had him running down Gordon Hill finishing at Sanders Park in downtown Corbin. He says by that point he felt like his body was starting to shut down on him and this his vision began going in and out, but that once he saw the finish line, he felt a sudden burst of energy.
“It’s kind of crazy. When you’re that close to finishing, you get this adrenaline rush,” he said. “All of this pain you’ve been feeling for like the last 70 miles, the past 99 miles really, it all goes away. You see all of the support, and you see your family, and you just get that adrenaline rush and all that pain goes to the back of your head. The finish, it was a crazy feeling. I don’t even know how to describe it.”
Horvath was greeted by family, loved ones, and a group of supporters when he made it to Sanders Park. He posed for pictures, thanked those who supported him, but says the adrenaline quickly faded away.
“As soon as I gave the hugs and all that and got a picture with the Colonel Sanders statue, it all started coming back and it hit me like truck,” he said, adding that he immediately went home afterwards, took an ice bath, ate a quick meal, and was asleep before he knew it.
“I don’t even know what time I went to bed, if I’m being honest,” he said with laugh. “It was pretty close to the finish time though." He later added, “I’m kind of laid up right now. I can move a little bit, but it’s pretty rough. The pain now is just as intense as it was while running. So I’m going to recover for a few days, but I’m always about finding that next big thing and accomplishing that next big thing. You know, the sky is the limit.”
While setting a personal goal and accomplishing it is enough to make anybody proud of themselves, it’s the the thought of knowing he may have inspired others Horvath says he is most proud of.
“It was awesome to give a lot of people hope and inspire people. It just encourages me that much more to do bigger and better things,” he said. “I really hope I could make a difference in somebody’s life just by doing this and that I’m motivating people to challenge their limits. We’re extraordinary and we’ve just got believe in ourselves and then the impossible turns into the possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.