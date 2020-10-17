WHITLEY COUNTY - A Corbin man charged with sodomy, incest and sexual abuse appeared in court virtually Thursday where he entered an Alford plea.
In exchange for his Alford plea, Joshua Jones, 40, saw his charges of first-degree sodomy victim under 12 years of age, incest victim under 12 years of age, and first-degree sexual abuse victim under 12 years of age amended to sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor. Typically, an Alford plea is taken by a defendant who does not admit guilt, but pleads guilty because they acknowledge the prosecution may have enough evidence for a conviction. Jones was arrested and indicted by a Whitley County grand jury in October of 2018.
The indictment states that between June 1, 2014, and July 11, 2018, Jones engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12.
At that time, Corbin Police Detective Coy Wilson said that the victim’s mother had contacted the police concerning Jones several months prior to his arrest. Jones’ Alford plea sees that he receives a sentence of 12 months to serve, with credit for time he has already served. Jones has been incarcerated since Oct. 17, 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.