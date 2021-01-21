CORBIN -- One local man is passionate about keeping the recovery services going in the midst of a pandemic that has shutdown and segregated many who need outreach most.
While Steve McNew of Corbin has a job that pays the bills he said he has a passion for the recovery process, telling people his story and inviting them to see what changed his life.
His life today is much different than most of his past and he's not afraid to tell that.
Four years ago he entered Celebrate Recovery at Dorthae Pentecostal Church as someone looking for help, committed to change. Once he completed the program he stepped up and began to encourage others and got more involved in the program.
At a young age McNew started getting into mischief. He was smoking marijuana and drinking by age 11. He began skipping school, and according to McNew, that's one of the biggest things that leads to poor decision making.
Later in life, his marriage failed and he continued drinking. He went on to abuse prescription pills and used meth.
He said he did damage to his family as his mother and sisters were always worried about him.
"I tried quitting several times," he said. "I'd quit one thing and do another."
He admits to dealing drugs.
"I tried to sell it so I didn't have so much expense in mine," he said.
But the last time McNew drank was in August of 2016. He wrecked, resulting in yet another DUI offense. He said in jail he prayed and he believes the Lord knows your heart and he was ready.
McNew regrets taking away a lot of love and comfort from his family during those days but credits his sobriety now completely to the Lord.
And those Celebrate Recovery meetings are 100 percent important to him, adding that's what has helped him stay on the right track.
But when COVID hit and the program stopped, he feared for many like him.
"I didn't feel good about it," he said. "I run into too many people that needed it."
He said the recovery programs are a lot of help but it is Jesus that completely heals a person.
"It's a safe place," McNew said about Celebrate Recovery at Dorthae Pentecostal Church. "We are very confidential."
The program offers food for guests, is non-denominational and signs court ordered paper for those that attend.
"We're not going to judge you," McNew said. "We've all been through something. I may not have been through the same thing you've been through but Celebrate Recovery is not just for drug addicts -- Celebrate Recovery is for any hurt, habit or hangup that hinders a person's walk in life."
The program simply wants to help individuals be better in life. They meet every Monday night at 6 p.m. at the DPC Family Life Center.
