LAUREL COUNTY — A Corbin man repeatedly attempted to escape law enforcement on Saturday evening when Laurel County Sheriff's Office was investigating a possible overdose.
Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Brent France along with CSO Brian France arrested Charles J. Gray, Jr., age 39, of Highway 1232 at 6:11 p.m. The arrest occurred off US 25, approximately 8 miles south of London, after deputies were dispatched to a possible overdose at a business there. Upon pulling into the business parking lot, deputies observed a man flee on foot when he saw the patrol car pulled into the parking lot, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
After a foot chase, Gray was questioned and gave false identifying information to deputies. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Gray gave his father's information. Deputies, however, were able to determine the correct identification.
Gray was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and a flask.
After placing Gray in the backseat of the patrol car and while deputies continued the investigation, Gray attempted to crawl between the separator window of the police cruiser, and damaged a printer and belongings of deputies while attempting to escape, Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported.
While being processed at the Sheriff's Office, Gray attempted to interfere with custody and following a brief scuffle with deputies was taken into custody.
Gray was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – third offense – methamphetamine, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, giving officer false identifying information, third-degree attempted escape, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication – controlled substances.
Gray was also charged on four Whitley District Court warrants of arrest obtained by a Corbin police officer after he had attempted a traffic stop on a rental vehicle when allegedly Gray, who was an occupant in the vehicle, shoved the female driver out of the moving vehicle and drove off. Following a vehicle chase and a foot chase, he discarded suspected methamphetamine and was in possession of a rental vehicle belonging to the driver who stated Gray had entered her vehicle without permission while stopped at a local business.
Gray was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
