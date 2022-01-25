Corbin man arrested for rape, sexual abuse, other charges

KNOX COUNTY - Charles Jeffrey Gray of Corbin was arrested on Friday after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of a female being held against her will.
According to an arrest citation, deputies received a third-party call from the mother of the victim, stating she was being held against her will by Gray at a residence. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies made contact with Gray, age 39, who attempted to run out the back door.
Gray was temporarily detained until deputies could speak to the victim. The arrest citation states the victim told deputies that Gray had forced her to give him oral sex when she didn’t want to. She also told deputies that Gray had forced intercourse even after telling him no.
“She stated that she feared for her life, because [Gray] had stated on many occasions that he would hurt or kill her if she said no to the sexual contact or if she tried to leave,” reads the citation.
Gray was eventually arrested and charged with sexual abuse in the first degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree, rape in the first degree and fleeing or evading (on foot) police in the first degree.
Court records indicate Gray was arrested and pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense. In exchange for his guilty plea, Gray received a three-year’s supervised probation.
He is currently being held in the Knox County Detention Center. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.