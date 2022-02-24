Corbin man arrested after interaction with minor he met on Snapchat

CORBIN—A Corbin man is facing several charges after he allegedly kidnapped, sexually abused and assaulted a minor he had met through the social media app Snapchat.
A female juvenile called 911 early Saturday morning stating that she was being held against her will by Charles Durham II, 41, who she had allegedly met on Snapchat. According to the arrest citation, the juvenile female told police officers she snuck out of her parents’ home to meet Durham in person and he picked her up and took her to his residence where he “wouldn’t let her leave the bedroom for two days.”
The juvenile female told officers that Durham forced himself upon her, although she told him “no.” She stated that another female was at Durham’s residence as well and he was taking photos of them while there.
According to the arrest citation, the female stated that Durham was trying to kick in the bedroom door to get to the female, which then struck her in the face. He also, allegedly, threw a box at her which struck her in the face. The female had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance due to the injuries she sustained.
Durham was arrested at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday after he was located next door at his parents’ home. According to the arrest citation, when officers brought Durham back to be identified by the female, she “began to panic at the sight of him and was in extreme fear.”
Durham is facing charges of kidnapping a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act under 18 years of age), first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault (minor injury).
He is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.