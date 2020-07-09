WHITLEY COUNTY - A Corbin man charged with three counts of murder, first-degree fetal homicide and tampering with physical evidence was in Whitley County Circuit Court Tuesday for a status hearing, but it was continued to a later date.
Paul Brock, 39, is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, and her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Byers, 33, at an Ellison Street residence in Corbin in February 2018. Brock was arrested on Feb. 18, 2018, and the body of Byers’ husband, Aaron Byers, 45, was located in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road the following day.
Brock has had three suppression of evidence hearings. The first took place in September 2019. During the hearing, members of the Whitley County Circuit Court heard from witnesses regarding the interview between Brock and police on Feb. 18, 2018.
Brock’s defense team believed his interview may have been coerced by police and that Brock may have been under the influence during the interview.
Discussion occurred about a Daubert hearing for expert witnesses concerning firearms, but a date was not set because the witnesses are from out of state.
Brock is still being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $1,000,000, according to JailTracker.
Also in court Tuesday was a Corbin man facing multiple rape charges.
Amos Sparkman, 24, appeared in court for a competency hearing. The hearing was continued to a later date.
Sparkman was indicted in December 2019 on four counts of third-degree rape. The indictment states that from Sept. 1, 2019, to Oct. 13, 2019, Sparkman committed third-degree rape by engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16 and the defendant being older than 21.
Sparkman was also indicted on the charges of prohibited use of an electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.
According to the arrest citation, the victim’s mother found a cellphone in the victim’s room where she had received messages from a male suspect. The suspect was later identified as Sparkman. Police were also able to find photos that showed Sparkman and the victim engaging in sex.
Sparkman was previously indicted in Laurel County in 2017 on rape and unlawful imprisonment charges involving a 15-year-old victim. He is also listed on the state’s sex offender registry.
Tony Duvall appeared in court after his pretrial conference in June was continued.
Duvall entered a guilty plea and is expected to serve five years, according to the plea agreement. He is set for sentencing next month.
Duvall is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of theft by unlawful taking/distribution of a firearm, attempted theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking or distribution of contents from a vehicle.
Thomas A. Hensley also appeared in court for a pretrial conference. Hensley is charged with first-degree sexual abuse victim under the age of 12.
Hensley is expected to appear in court at a later date for another pretrial conference.
