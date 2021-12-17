Corbin making push to draw retail businesses by working with research company

CORBIN -- City officials are making a concerted effort to draw retail businesses into the City of Corbin, as during Monday's special-called meeting, commissioners unanimously approved Mayor Suzie Razmus to sign any and all documents with the company Retail Strategies.
"This is an organization that comes into your town and does analysis of different things for bringing in retail," explained City Manager Marlon Sams, who said Retail Strategies first reached out to city officials back in June.
On its website, Retail Strategies says its goal is to "provide the real estate expertise, tools and human effort that positions deserving towns as alluring locations for national businesses." The company boasts that it has partnered with industry leaders in research and analytics, and that it deploys real estate professionals into towns to identify key real estate assets within communities, along with other services.
Following the market analysis, Retail Strategies will present its findings in a 70+ page presentation that will include the city's unique data points, strategic and underutilized real estate assets, retailers who fit the community's market and more.
The $13,000, six-month consultation agreement between the two sides would also see Sams, Mayor Razmus and Corbin Tourism Director and Downtown Manager Maggy Monhollen attend a one-day academy in Birmingham, Alabama on Feb. 3. Sams said money received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) could be used to cover the expense.
"Essentially what the academy does, it pulls the information, the data about your city and what types of businesses that can be recruited so that you're not going after somebody that you're just never going to be able to obtain," said Monhollen, who added that from a downtown perspective, adding retail businesses would help tie-in the already established restaurants and entertainment and keep downtown visitors in the area longer.
"I do think that this is important for us," commented Razmus. "We've got to keep the ball rolling for the City of Corbin. We don't want to lose any of our momentum because of COVID and that means being proactive."
Later in the meeting, the commission approved a new lease extension with the General Services Administration (GSA) for the use of the city's courtroom for bankruptcy court. The board of commissioners had previously approved an agreement with GSA during its June meeting, extending the use of the courtroom from February 2022 through January 2024. However, during Monday's meeting, City Clerk Tori Mouser said GSA officials had reached out to the city.
"[They] said that we didn't have to do that, because we previously had done a one-time renewal lease," she explained. "To correct this, they want us to do a five-year lease, which would give us an extra three years on the lease term."
Mouser said the new agreement would see the city firmly commit to leasing the courtroom for two years, giving the city the choice to opt into the last three years of the agreement when the time comes. Corbin City Collector Skye Estep said that when discussing the new agreement with the GSA, she was told that if the commission didn't agree to the new five-year agreement, the recently approved agreement from this summer would be voided.
The board of commissioners discussed alternate uses of the courtroom and whether there could be any options that also generate revenue. GSA is currently paying the city $665.85 a month to lease the space, regardless if they use it that month or not. Officials said GSA had not physically used the space in approximately two years. Without a concrete alternate idea from the group, the commission unanimously approved the new lease.
In other city business:
-Near the end of its meeting, the commission met in executive session for nearly 10 minutes with no formal action taken. After a roll call to resume the meeting, Commissioner Allison Moore made a motion, which was unanimously approved, to have Sams negotiate the purchase of real estate located at 402 E. Engineer Street.
-Commissioners approved Mayor Razmus to sign any and all documents relating to a memorandum of understanding and grant of easement with the state transportation cabinet for a project that will see improvements made to US 25W from KY 727 to KY 3041 (Corbin Bypass).
-The commission approved the first reading of Ordinance 2021-15, which names a recently added spur into the city's road system Commonwealth Spur. The spur, located between Sonic and AT&T near north Corbin, was voted into the city's road system in October.
-Commissioners approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 2021-14, which had amended old city ordinances tying the city's code enforcement position to its building inspector role. The city wishes to separate the two positions. Mike Watkins was approved as the city's new code enforcement officer during last month's meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.