CORBIN — A Corbin High School senior and a Lynn Camp junior student are competing in the Mountain Laurel Festival Princess pageant.
Elizabeth Marie Cima, whose parents are Mondo and Beth Cima, is representing Corbin High School.
Abby Jordan Miller, whose parents are Sam and Krystal Miller, is representing Lynn Camp High School.
You can support your local Princess candidates by visiting Pineville, Kentucky May 27-29, as the candidates participate in the 90th Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. The crowning of the 2021 Princess at the Princess Coronation will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater in the Pine Mountain State Park.
In addition to the Princess Coronation, the festival features quality crafts and concessions, a 5K run, and carnival. Thursday's Opening Night Concert at Bill Adams’ Stadium-Pineville High School Football Field will feature award-winning artists Maddie and Tae. Saturday morning will begin with the Gala Parade at 10 a.m. and the crowning of the 2021 KMLF Queen at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater at 2 p.m. More information on events can be viewed at http://kmlf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.