For the second year, in a row, the Corbin Lowe's has come to the aid of the South Central Kentucky Toys For Tots campaign. Store Manager Justin Creech and his staff contacted Coordinator Greg Sims and asked what they needed or wanted to help run the campaign. They gathered the requested items, along with a couple they chose, and delivered them to the warehouse in Williamsburg. The items included a chest freezer and gas grill, so they can provide lunch to volunteers that are sorting and packing toys for distribution over the next two months. Other needed items were contractor trash bags used to pick up donated toys and to pack toys to give to families. Also on the list were box openers, face masks, markers, gloves, shrink wrap and packing tape. These are items needed to run a warehouse and cannot be purchased with donated money. Donated money is used to purchase needed toys and books. Last year the campaign provided "a little Christmas" to 5,700 children in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties. This year they added McCreary into the campaign and with nearly a month to go have received 6,699 registrations. To register your family for toys. go to http://southcentral-ky.toysfortots.org. | Photo contributed
Corbin Lowe's comes to the aid of Toys For Tots
