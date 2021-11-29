Corbin Lions Club serving community through Christmas basket program for 73 years

CORBIN—The Corbin Lions Club is now accepting applications and donations for its 73rd annual Christmas Basket Program.
In 1949, the Corbin Lions Club began the Christmas basket program as a way to provide a holiday meal for those in need with only five food baskets and has since grown to approximately 250 baskets each year. Members of the Corbin Lions Club, as well as a group of dedicated volunteers, deliver these baskets each year on the morning of Christmas Eve.
Corbin Lions Club Secretary Jim Manning said that the club has had families that have helped to deliver food baskets from way back in the earlier years with the third generation of volunteers now involved in the program.
“I have heard that up to 400 baskets have been delivered at times, but over the past few years, we have generally distributed 200-250 baskets,” Manning said. “In ‘normal’ years, we have about 20 volunteers plus the automotive shop students at the Corbin Vocational School fill the baskets and an average of about 70 volunteers deliver baskets on Christmas Eve.”
Typically, each food basket consists of enough food for a Christmas meal with plenty of leftovers to ensure that families can have breakfast and extra snacks throughout the week, however the Lions Club has had to switch things up due to the pandemic.
“Last year, we provided gift cards rather than food baskets,” Manning said. “We will probably do the same this year.
“We have two reasons for doing this: first and most important, we are trying to avoid contact with populations that are most susceptible to COVID. Second, especially last year, we are concerned about the lack of volunteers due to COVID concerns. The current club members cannot possibly deliver the baskets without volunteers.”
Unlike previous years, the Lions Club will not be conducting in-person sign-ups. Instead, those wishing to apply will need to pick up an application and mail it to the club’s post office box.
Applications are available at Corbin City Hall and the drive-thru windows of Hometown Bank branches at Cumberland Falls Highway, Master Street, and Oak Grove. Residents of Baptist Housing, Oak Place, Friendship House, and Chapel House can pick up applications from their managers. Applications must be postmarked by Dec. 3.
A family must live within eight miles of Corbin City Hall for pick-up and within four miles of Corbin City Hall for delivery. Manning said that there are also some income versus expenses qualifications but the Lions Club tries to help everyone that applies as long as they have the funds to do so.
“We have learned that one can drive up to a nice house with a nice car sitting out front and find out that the breadwinner has lost his/her job, and the family is struggling at the present time,” Manning said. “It's heartwarming when individuals who have been helped in the past but are no longer in need, volunteer to prepare and deliver baskets for others.”
Last year, club members were expecting to have more applicants than usual due to the pandemic but only received 254 applications and are expecting around the same number or more this year.
Fundraising for the Corbin Lions Club’s Christmas Basket Program has also started. This year, the Lions Club has set a goal of $15,000 and needs the community’s support to get there.
“Last year, we did not solicit funds but received about 60 percent of what we spent from donors who have always helped us; the remainder was paid through our rainy day fund,” Manning said, noting that the club is fortunate that club members set this fund up years ago for this very purpose. “This year, we need to raise about $15,000 to cover the cost. Donations from Corbin businesses and individuals have always met our needs and we appreciate the community helping us to serve others.”
If you or your business wishes to donate to the Corbin Lions Club, you can send your donation by mail to Corbin Lions Club, P.O. Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702-0365. For questions or an application, contact the Lions Club via email at corbinlionsclub@gmail.com or by mail at the above address.
