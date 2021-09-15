CORBIN—Corbin Independent Schools will continue implementing their current mask policy until the Corbin Board of Education reassesses the situation at their next scheduled board meeting.
Per the September 9th board meeting, Corbin Independent Schools will continue to require masks be worn in the schools and on buses for all students, staff and visitors for the time being.
The board of education will be reevaluating the mask policy during their next scheduled meeting, which is set to take place on October 1.
“We are working with our community healthcare partners on our COVID-19 mitigation strategies including implementation and development of the measures in Senate Bill 1,” a statement on the district’s website read. “Our goal is safe, in-person learning for our students and staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.