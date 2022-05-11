Corbin Independent School District begins committee work on Local Labs of Learning

CORBIN — The Corbin L3 Community Coalition held its first meeting on April 26. The aim of the Coalition is to bring teachers, school staff, parents, students, and members of the local government together to help formulate improvement suggestions in the school’s state assessment process.
Mark Daniels, principal of the Corbin School of Innovation and Chair of the L3 group, said, “The amount of time our students and teachers spend preparing for state testing and administrating the test has become a process that is taking too much time from real instruction. How can we improve this process so that students have a more meaningful method to demonstrate their mastery of what they have learned throughout the year?”
This first meeting was focused on blue sky brainstorming. No idea was too ambitious. Future meetings will filter these initial ideas to a refined list of possibilities and how-to steps that will be forwarded to the Kentucky Department of Education for review.
Michael Ross, media coordinator for the School of Innovation, was part of the meeting and said, “It was wonderful to see how passionate these people were. They see an opportunity to improve the student experience and want to help make positive change.”
The Corbin L3 Community Coalition group is scheduled to meet multiple times, providing more opportunities to formulate potential enhancements to make state testing more authentic and meaningful for students.
For more information about the L3 Community Coalition, including dates and times of future meetings please contact Michael Ross at michael.ross@corbin.kyschools.us.
