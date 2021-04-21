CORBIN — Jason Coguer has been named Chief Information Officer for Corbin Independent Schools.
Coguer was announced as CIO during Thursday’s meeting of the Corbin Board of Education.
Last year, the board announced that they would be looking to hire a chief information officer, something that board members have been in favor of for some time.
This position will marry technology and academics together in a much needed time.
Last month, Superintendent Dave Cox said that while someone had been chosen for the position, the board would not be announcing who they had chosen as their new CIO until their April meeting, as Coguer actually started in the new position last Monday.
“As the board well knows, this has been a work in progress for a good while in Corbin,” said Cox. “The board has been gently urging me for a couple years now to get to this point. We wanted to be sure we had the right person.”
Coguer is a former assistant superintendent in Rockcastle County, where he also served as the special education director and finance director for some time. Most recently, Coguer served as the technology director for Rockcastle County Schools.
“He’s hit the ground running,” Cox said. “He has a lot of good ideas.”
Coguer addressed the board where he spoke of his appreciation for the opportunity to take on this new position.
“There comes a time in your career where you want a new challenge and something else and this opportunity came about,” he said. “It couldn’t have been at a better place, in Corbin.”
Cox also gave the board an update on the projects taking place at Campbell Field which includes new lighting and sealing the stands. Cox said both projects were right on track.
Cox also noted that they would be looking into ways to repurpose the old lighting at Campbell Field and said one possibility was utilizing it at the baseball field.
“Whichever way is most cost effective, we’ll do it that way,” Cox said.
Cox updated board members on the extracurricular building that will be a 9,100 square-foot, multi-purpose turf facility. Cox said the facility will likely be utilized by the archery teams, ROTC and the soccer teams.
