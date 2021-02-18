CORBIN -- Corbin Independent Schools will be returning to in-person classes beginning on March 1.
During a special called meeting of the Corbin Board of Education, the board approved a motion to begin offering students the opportunity to return to a four-day in-school hybrid option or an all virtual school option. The board also approved to allow Superintendent David Cox to look at increasing in-person instruction to five days a week after the March 1 start date.
"From my standpoint, we are at a point where we can safely open things back up again to get the kids back into school," Cox said.
Board Chair Kim Croley noted that this was a movement towards getting students back to five-day a week instruction.
Cox said that several adjustments would likely need to be made after seeing more students return to in-person instruction, such as social distancing during lunch.
"There are some logistical things that are going to have to happen," he said.
The board also voted to look at getting new lighting for Campbell Field and allowing Cox to look into repurposing the current lights at the football field.
"For me, I think this is something that needs to be done and I don't know that we'll get another opportunity to do it," he said.
