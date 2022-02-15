Corbin High School to see 3 new athletic buildings on campus

CORBIN—Several Corbin High School athletic teams will be seeing an upgrade to their facilities.
During Thursday’s meeting of the Corbin Independent Schools Board of Education, board members approved plans for three new athletic buildings to be built on the high school’s property.
“The BG-1 that we’re talking about are the three athletic buildings that came about here during our tour with the building committee,” said Superintendent Dave Cox.
Cox said the three buildings include a new locker room and storage facility for track, a new locker room facility for softball and a locker room for the tennis teams.
“We just realized during all our trips that those kids were dressing in public locker rooms and they’ve just not really had a home,” Cox said.
Cox also noted that they would also be reconfiguring and renovating the concession stands at the softball field.
“Aesthetically, you’re also talking about designing the exterior there around the current concession area and softball new facility so there would be awnings and that kind of thing, it would be a nice looking facility—spruce it up,” said board member Todd Childers, adding that they would also be renovating around the current tennis facility to make it more appealing, as well.
“It’s exciting and I’m really glad that those kids are going to have a place to go and the coaches were excited,” Cox said. “They were a part of this whole thing, the coaches were, and told us what they needed.”
During Thursday’s meeting, the board followed suit with several other local school districts by approving a partnership between local school districts and Berea College that will help districts to go after grant funding previously made unavailable to most districts in Southeastern Kentucky.
The inter-local agreement with Partners for Education at Berea College aims to see all 16 school districts within the federally-designated Promise Zone come together alongside Berea College to create a local education agency to be called the Appalachian Educational Service Agency, where the superintendents of each school district would serve as its board.
The program would serve to develop, manage and provide services and programs that would benefit local area students from cradle to career. The agreement would also see the school districts pool their students together when applying for grants, allowing for Berea College to apply for grants with larger minimum-student-enrollment-requirements on behalf of the districts within the agency.
