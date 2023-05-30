Corbin basketball camp

Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski is leading another basketball camp, like this one from 2021, for elementary players next week. | File photo

 File

CORBIN — This summer, Corbin High School’s coaching staff and players will assist grades K-6 from June 5-8 for a basketball camp.

The coaching staff hopes to teach young athletes basketball fundamentals through individual and team competitions. Campers will perform drills that kids can practice at home.

Additional events include shooting competitions, 3 on 3, and 5 on 5 matches.

Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt, instruction, food, and compete for awards.

For more details, email coach Tony Pietrowski at tony.pietrowski@corbin.kyschools.us.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you