CORBIN — This summer, Corbin High School’s coaching staff and players will assist grades K-6 from June 5-8 for a basketball camp.
The coaching staff hopes to teach young athletes basketball fundamentals through individual and team competitions. Campers will perform drills that kids can practice at home.
Additional events include shooting competitions, 3 on 3, and 5 on 5 matches.
Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt, instruction, food, and compete for awards.
For more details, email coach Tony Pietrowski at tony.pietrowski@corbin.kyschools.us.
