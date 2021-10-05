Corbin High School decorated their hallways last week in honor of homecoming week. The students joined with staff to create the different themed hallways that honored seniors and the school's sports teams, clubs, organizations and more. One hallway took a trip back in time with school newspapers lining the walls. Another hallway was a spooky journey with grave markers, spiders and spider webs and more. One hallway was superhero themed and one took the Redhound pride to the ceiling. | Photos by Erin Cox and Jill Lewis
Corbin High School shows Redhound pride with spirited hallways
Twila "Sue" Partin, age 74, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London. Born in Faber, Kentucky a daughter of the late Glen Benjamin Smith and Lula Mae Mitchell Smith. Sue loved spending time with her family and friends, and loved being outsid…
