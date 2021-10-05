Corbin High School decorated their hallways last week in honor of homecoming week. The students joined with staff to create the different themed hallways that honored seniors and the school's sports teams, clubs, organizations and more. One hallway took a trip back in time with school newspapers lining the walls. Another hallway was a spooky journey with grave markers, spiders and spider webs and more. One hallway was superhero themed and one took the Redhound pride to the ceiling. | Photos by Erin Cox and Jill Lewis

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you