Corbin High School senior wins Congressional art competition

WASHINGTON, DC — Artwork designed by a student in Corbin will soon be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building. U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) announced the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District is Quincy Calico, who graduated from Corbin High School Sunday.
Calico's winning artwork, "Somewhere In Between," is an autofiction self-portrait. Her oil painting exhibits how an individual may feel out of place and disconnected, even in the most familiar places. The painting will be on display in Washington, DC representing southeastern Kentucky alongside winners from every Congressional district in the country.
"The next time Quincy sees her painting, it will be hanging in the U.S. Capitol Building with some of the best student artwork in the country," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. "Southern and Eastern Kentucky is rich with talented artists and this competition provides a way for our students to see how competitive their artwork can be on a national scale."
Calico will receive two free airline tickets from Southwest Airlines to attend a national reception later this year in Washington, D.C. along with all of the 2022 winning artists from across the country. She is the daughter of Jefferson and Cari Calico of Corbin.
"I am immensely honored to have my artwork chosen to represent our region. I have always worked hard to create work that can tell a story. In each of my pieces, I want to express my personal journey of self discovery and the way I have found my voice in hopes of encouraging others to do the same," said Calico. "Having the artwork of Kentucky students displayed in our nation’s capital sheds a positive light on the creative and enduring spirit of our region. This type of recognition encourages me to pursue my dreams of having a career in the creative arts. To have my work displayed in the Capitol Building is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am genuinely so proud and excited to visit the exhibit first hand with my family."
"I have been fortunate enough to serve as Quincy’s art teacher in both middle and high school. It has been rewarding to watch Quincy develop as a curious and talented middle school student, to now, an ambitious, dedicated, and driven high school art student," said Angela Smith, Calico's Art Teacher. "As an artist, Quincy’s talent is uniquely superior. Her work is very thought out and imaginative, not to mention technically skilled. As a student, she sets a standard of excellence for herself that is unmatched by most. She is extremely hard working, and is highly revered by her teachers and peers. I am extremely proud of Quincy for this accomplishment and look forward to seeing her excel in the future."
The second place winner is Amiee Compton, a junior at Shelby Valley High School. Her still life drawing, "Saturday Morning in the Country," brought Eastern Kentucky's iconic country music to life. The artwork was selected for her masterful and detailed use of graphite.
The third place artwork was selected for the artist's creative depiction of downtown Pikeville. "Starry Night in Downtown Pikeville" was created by Andrew Justice, a senior at Pikeville High School. The Eastern Kentucky drawing was inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's famous work. Justice also won first place in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District.
All of the participating artists will receive a Congressional Certificate of Recognition and a letter from Congressman Rogers for their artwork.
For more information about the Congressional Art Competition, visit halrogers.house.gov.
The Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by the Congressional Institute, was initiated by Congress in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of young people living in their districts. More than 650,000 students have participated in the competition.
