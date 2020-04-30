Corbin High School senior art students showcase their work
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ersie Jean Smith passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 in Kettering, Ohio after a lengthy illness. Ersie was born in Gray, Ky. on August 31, 1931. She was preceded in death by a son, Vern Earl Smith; husbands Thomas Robert Smith (Vern's father) and Clyde Smith; and her parents, Earl and Thel…
Angelene Marie Childers, age 46, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Childers, grandparents, Andy and Maggie Roberts, and by a brother, Timmy Childers. Angelene is survived by her mother, G…
Charles W. Williams Jr., age 91, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born in Washington, D.C. he was the son of the late Charles W. Williams, Sr. and Ruth Brunton Williams. He was also preceded in death by brother Jack Williams. Upon coming to Corbin, …
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Beshear: Additional $600 federal unemployment assistance to start tomorrow
- Gov. Beshear discusses 10 rules for being healthy at work
- Toyota extends production shutdown, releases 1,800 temp workers
- Laurel County has first new COVID-19 case in a week
- All Kentucky voters will all be able to vote by mail-in ballot in June primary
- CARES Act funds on the way for KCTCS students
- All Kentucky voters will be able to vote by mail-in ballot in June primary
- Doctors concerned patients suffering heart attack symptoms won't seek help
- Lady Redhound tennis has 8 seniors who won't get to compete in final season
- Doctors of optometry prepare to reopen practices in Kentucky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.