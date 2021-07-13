CORBIN—Corbin High School is looking for a new athletic director after the promotion of Steve Jewell to principal.
The Corbin Board of Education voted to create and approve a job description for a new athletic director during Thursday night’s meeting.
“I’ve received a couple suggestions and additions from board members and I added those into the duties and responsibilities,” said Superintendent David Cox.
One thing Cox mentioned was that there needed to be an administrative presence at all high school home athletic events. He said that if the athletic director could not be there, the school needed to designate a person or persons who could fill in.
“I got some copies of some athletic director job descriptions from some other folks, primarily I looked at Boyle County’s and I laid Boyle County’s side by side with ours and they look very similar,” Cox said. “There wasn’t anything on Boyle County’s that I thought we should add to ours.”
Andrew Roark, who was Corbin High School’s assistant athletic director, was recently named associate principal at Barbourville City School, leaving that position open as well.
Cox mentioned that he would be recommending that the board abolish the administrative athletic director position that Jewell is in currently during the board’s next meeting but would like to keep the assistant athletic director position open for now.
“I would like to leave the other one open, which is assistant one—not to fill it and I would never fill it without talking to you all first but just leave it there in case we see that we may need more than one person or more days,” he said. “We may come back and try to come up with an assistant at some point in time, just leave it open and it can just kind of hang there in case we need it a few years down the road.”
Cox mentioned the possibility of adding e-sports and wrestling in the near future and that the need for an assistant athletic director may be greater at that time.
During Thursday night’s meeting, the board also approved to surplus four football field light poles removed from Campbell Field during their upgrade to be donated to the City of Corbin.
“The gentlemen are here right now working on the football field putting the lights up,” Cox said. “Those are also the folks that we were going to use to move the light poles to wherever we wanted to take them. Marlon (Sams) had contacted me and said ‘David, if you’re not going to use those poles, we need them.’ I said ‘we’re going to use two of them and we’re going to keep the other four for parts because the fixtures are very expensive.’ In going through this with the gentleman from Musco (Lighting), he said ‘I don’t want to tell you what to do but where we’re going to put these things at, you’re going to be better off, I believe, if you include LED lights on those poles instead of those old incandescent fixtures.’”
Rather than keeping those extra four light poles for parts, Cox said that the district would instead surplus the four light poles to be donated the City of Corbin and would use the remaining two light poles around the track at Corbin High School, which would be stripped and replaced with LED lights.
