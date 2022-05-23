Corbin High School celebrated its 150th annual commencement on Sunday as the Class of 2022 walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. The students were honored at the ceremony hosted at the Corbin Arena Sunday afternoon. | Photos by Erin Cox
Corbin High School graduates Class of 2022
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Daniel Levi Hoskins, son of Cody and Jessica (Florence) Hoskins was born into heaven on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his sister, Charley Faith Hoskins. He is survived by his parents, Cody and Jessica (Florence) Hoskins, siblings, Hadley, Braylee, and Gabriel, grandparents…
Most Popular
Articles
- Louisa man makes Top 3 on 'American Idol'
- Whitley County Primary Election 2022 Results - Elliotte gets top votes for sheriff, Wilson gets Republican bid for jailer
- Man arrested after allegedly striking woman with machete multiple times
- American Idol’s Noah Thompson honored in Louisa, Ky.
- Drug, sexual abuse charges among 30 Whitley indictments
- Whitley constable candidate facing rape indictment in Pulaski County
- Trooper not charged for January shooting
- Whitley County man sentenced to life in prison for violent kidnappings
- Whitley County Republican sheriff candidates for Primary Election 2022
- RALLY HOUNDS: CMS fights back from 10-1 deficit to capture East Semi-State Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.