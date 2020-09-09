Corbin High School graduate receives Somerset Community College scholarship

SOMERSET – Several area students received scholarships to attend Somerset Community College for the Fall 2020 semester, including a Corbin student.
Randall and Victoria Weddle Scholarship is one of several scholarships included under the Weddle Family Scholarship Fund. The scholarships are in the name of Randall and Victoria Weddle and their children and provide financial assistance to students who attend SCC’s Laurel Campus.
The Weddles want young adults who are from Southeastern Kentucky to know that they can be successful and achieve their dreams regardless of their background or past. The Weddles message to students, “It is not wanting to win that makes you a winner; it is refusing to fail. It is never too late to get a college education.”
Whitney Promise Gregory, a 2020 graduate of Corbin High School, was awarded a Randall and Victoria Weddle Scholarship to attend Somerset Community College. At Corbin High, Gregory was on the golf team, track and field team, and was a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, and Pep Club. She served as a volunteer with the “Buy A Tree. Change A Life.” foundation for four years and for two years was a team leader with Camp UNITE.
She is the daughter of Shantaine Barton of Corbin and Kevin Gregory of Corbin.
At SCC, the scholarship recipient says she plans to get her associate degree in nursing.
After graduating from the community college, Gregory would like to transfer to Eastern Kentucky University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing, eventually working her way to becoming a nurse practitioner.
Gregory says there are several reasons why she decided to continue her education on SCC’s Laurel Campus.
“I chose SCC because of the small class size, meaning more one-on-one attention, and that the Laurel Campus is very close to home. I will never have to worry about heavy finances that most colleges come with. Instead, I will be able to focus more on my studies and my career goals. “
Amanda Brooke Roberts of Jackson County High School was also awarded a Randall and Victoria Weddle Scholarship to attend Somerset Community College.
Other scholarships were given to: Shivani Patel, a 2020 graduate of Southwestern High School, was awarded the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Taya Davis was awarded the Ruby Kelley Scholarship to attend Somerset Community College; Elizabeth Ard was awarded the Ralph Shearer Scholarship; Joshua Allen Inabnitt was awarded the Lillie Thorne Spradlin Memorial Scholarship; and Taylor Brianna Parnell was awarded the Somerset Junior Womans Club Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.