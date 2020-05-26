CORBIN — Hope, optimism and grit are all things that Corbin High School Principal John Crawford said he’d witnessed among the 2020 seniors in the weeks leading up to graduation day.
On Sunday the district offered a broadcast ceremony of the 2020 Corbin High School graduation. It’s not the traditional way but it was just one of many ways the board members, administrators and staff tried to show support for the hard work of the senior class.
And hard work there was, with 29 seniors graduating with high honors, (4.0 to 4.29) 28 seniors graduating distinguished with high honors (4.3 to 4.49) and 22 seniors graduating distinguished with the highest honors. (4.5 and above)
During graduation Jaken Noell, class president, gave the invocation praying for God to make things better during this and that God would be with the seniors as they move forward.
CHS Principal John Crawford welcomed those watching the ceremony to the 103rd commencement program and thanked them, calling them special in the lives of the graduates. A special thanks also went to the faculty and staff in an unparalleled time, adding it all reaffirms their commitment to excellence.
Graduation Coordinator Jill Lewis, Redhound broadcasting personnel and teacher volunteers were also thanked for their dedication to students.
“Redhound seniors, I’m absolutely certain there's nothing I can do to make up for the lost time with your classmates,” said Crawford. “This includes prom, awards day, college and career readiness celebration, spring sports, choir/band concerts, theater performances, ROTC competitions, senior trips and of course at the moment a live in-person graduation. I am truly sorry that you did not have the opportunity to experience these events."
Crawford noted the hope, optimism and grit he’d watched emerge from the seniors over the past five days and sensed a new resolve and determination. He added the global pandemic has only made the class stronger, adding they will be remembered with high academic achievement, kindness and public service.
“I personally want to thank you for being positive leaders and a class that personified Redhound pride and tradition,” said Crawford.
Senior Class Representatives Sarah Hedayati, Sydney Hopper and Caleb Webb offered words of wisdom to their peers.
Hedayati delivered a timeless speech, asking that each of them overcome evil with good and to live a life always giving. Hopper shared some of the things she’ll always remember at Corbin High School. She asked that her fellow classmates work hard, be kind and be grateful in the endeavors moving forward. Webb talked historical events, specifically the one in which he and his classmates are currently living through now. He challenged them to thrive, appreciate and adapt.
And while Corbin Superintendent David Cox tried hard and thoughtfully to come up with the perfect and meaningful words all he said he came up with was nothing other than “I’m sorry.”
Cox said this year it was the administration that has learned from the students, specifically perseverance and honor. He also thanked the Food Service Department, for going above and beyond, serving over 4,000 meals per week.
The school district is still considering another gradation celebration at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.