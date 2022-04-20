CORBIN — Corbin High School Band proudly presents their spring concert schedule.
On April 23 at 3 p.m., Corbin High School Band will perform at Colonel Fest, taking place in downtown Corbin.
On May 3 at 7 p.m., the Concert Band presents their Spring Concert at the Corbin High School.
On May 12 at 7 p.m., Corbin High School Band will present the Jazz Band Concert at the Corbin High School.
All performances are free of charge and open to the public. Please come out and show your support for these hard-working young musicians.
