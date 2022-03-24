Corbin girl installs third Little Free Library; Located at Sanders Park

CORBIN—An 11-year-old Corbin resident is hoping to make books more readily available to local children with the installation of her third Little Free Library.
On Friday afternoon, Makena Myatt celebrated the ribbon cutting of her newest Little Free Library located behind Sanders Park in downtown Corbin with her family and Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.
Myatt, who chose to install the Little Free Library as her Bronze project for Girl Scouts, is also the steward of the Little Free Library at the Corbin Police Department and at the corner of 5th Street and Kentucky Avenue which she helped to install with her Girl Scout troop.
Myatt chose this location for her third Little Free Library because she has participated in several clean-up projects with her Girl Scout troop and the Corbin Garden Club at Sanders Park and thought this would made a great spot for an additional library.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that builds community, inspires readers, and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led little libraries, according to its website.
The idea behind Little Free Library is to “take a book, leave a book” but Melinda Norvell, Myatt’s mother, said their family will regularly re-stock the library with new reads with the help of some generous donors.
Though the Little Free Library is for everyone in the community, Melinda said this specific Little Free Library will be heavily stocked with children’s books.
“The Corbin community has a poverty rate for children between ages 5 and 17 of 31 percent and 24 percent of residents between 18 and 24 have less than a high school diploma,” said Melinda. “Forty percent of working-age population qualify at the two lowest literacy levels and only 11.9 percent of the adult population have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher. This is the statistic that really gets me—nearly 61 percent of children in our region of the state do not have age-appropriate books in their home, so even though the Little Free Library is for everyone, we do stock it heavily for children because we just want to change that statistic.”
For more information on Little Free Library, visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/.
