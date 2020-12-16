The Corbin Garden Club made poinsettias and presented them to a local nursing home. Pictured are, left to right, Juanita Troutman, president, Carcille C. Burchette, Martha Johnson, Stacy Carter, Zelma (Pinky) Banks, Mackie Whitley’s granddaughter Zoe, Kim Raley and Laura Whitney Burchette. Others who helped make the poinsettias but could not be in the picture are Mackie Whitley, Lee Parks, and Brenda Hamblin. | Photo contributed
Corbin Garden Club presents poinsettias to nursing home
