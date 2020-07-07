Donna Chadwell, director of the Corbin Public Library, reached out to the Corbin Garden Club to not only help with the season flowers around the library, but also help with the permanent landscaping around the library. The Corbin Garden Club is helping and teaching Chadwell and Gerald Peles how to take care of it. The two organizations worked on the project Thursday. | Photos by Angela Turner
Corbin Garden Club helping with library landscaping
