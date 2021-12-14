CORBIN - Members of Corbin's Special Operations Team are heading west to assist those in need in the wake of fatal storms and tornadoes this past weekend.
Corbin firefighters Trevor Allen, Eric Philpot, Tommy McDaniel and Mike Neal will join Corbin Police Officer Robbie Hodge in manning the Bowling Green Fire Department, said Corbin Fire Chief Barry McDonald. The reprieve will provide Bowling Green first responders a chance to rest and recuperate following a tumultuous past 72 hours.
McDonald said the state fire commission and Kentucky Emergency Management had teamed up in procuring help from other similar groups from nearby states to assist the impacted region. Corbin's team will be one of many groups on scene helping in various ways.
With trailers full of supplies in tow, the group is set to leave for Bowling Green Tuesday evening. They will stay Wednesday, Thursday and Friday assisting where they can before returning home to Corbin.
