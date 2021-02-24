CORBIN—A team of firefighters from the Corbin Fire Department answered the call for help from neighboring counties over the weekend.
A crew of Corbin firefighters were deployed to Jackson and Clay County over the weekend to help with severe weather cleanup after the recent winter weather our area received.
On Saturday, a team of five firefighters traveled to Jackson County for an all-day cleanup event at the request of Kentucky Emergency Management. Then, on Sunday and Monday, the team traveled to Clay County to help with cleanup.
Tyler Tye, a Corbin firefighter who helped in the weekend’s cleanup efforts, said he and the other Corbin firefighters were more than happy to help, especially after seeing the destruction the recent winter weather had left in those counties.
“When we went to Jackson on Saturday and it was completely different than what it was here,” Tye said. “There was still six or seven inches of snow on the ground that hadn’t been touched on the roads, ice.”
In Jackson County, the Corbin crew, along with the help of the Kentucky National Guard and Jackson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Strong, traveled the backwoods county roads to check on families and cut down and remove trees that had fell across the roads.
“We checked on several people that hadn’t seen anybody in several days—no electric,” he said. “We took a couple loads of firewood, delivered them to people that didn’t have any other way to get heat. We delivered cases of water and food that the National Guard brought in.”
On Sunday and Monday, the group traveled to Clay County, working alongside Clay County Road Department personnel, Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson and Clay County Judge Executive Johnny Johnson.
“In Clay County, we did mostly tree cutting—trimming trees, unblocking roads that were impassable and just making sure there were no lines down across the road,” Tye said. “Mainly helping them get ready for the school week to start back because a lot of those roads back in the hollers, buses can’t get around because they had cut some trees but had just cut them enough to get side-by-sides and cars through, there was no way buses could get back in there.”
Tye said the opportunity to help other fire departments in troubling times is something his department is used to but seeing how relieved and thankful road crews and residents were for their help meant a lot.
“Obviously we didn’t get hit as bad as they did a little further east, so we had the means and the opportunity to go over there and help those departments,” he said. “Those fire departments are over in Jackson and Clay are I think fully volunteer and they were just overwhelmed, so we had the opportunity, the manpower and the backing from the city especially to go over there and help and try to make a difference.”
Tye said he wanted to thank all those who helped with the cleanup in both counties, as well as Fire Chief Barry McDonald, the City of Corbin, Mayor Suzie Razmus and the city commissioners for all their support and allowing them the opportunity to go.
