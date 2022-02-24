Corbin Firefighter Tyler Tye was promoted to lieutenant during the Corbin City Commission’s special-called meeting Tuesday evening. During the meeting, Fire Chief Barry McDonald said it had been two years since the position of lieutenant had been filled at the department. While seconding the motion to approve of Tye’s promotion, Commissioner Seth Reeves thanked Tye and some of his fellow first responders for recently traveling to and assisting communities in Western Kentucky following fatal storms in December. Pictured are Chief McDonald, Corbin Mayor Pro Tem Allison Moore and Lieutenant Tye. | Photo by Jarrod Mills
Corbin Firefighter Tyler Tye promoted to lieutenant
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
